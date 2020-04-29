10 Years Ago
May 1, 2010
By this time next year Clearfield will have a state-of-the-art YMCA to meet the needs of the community. The project will also begin the transformation and revitalization of the downtown. Don Herres, YMCA CEO, said construction of the 35,000-foot expansion has been a dream for many years. The YMCA’s expansion will include a competition swimming pool, regulation-size gymnasium, new men’s and women’s locker rooms, lobby with a community meeting room and an elevator. Herres explained the new facilities will replace cramped, antiquated, smaller-sized venues.
20 Years Ago
May 1, 2000
Two hundred fifty-eight area residents took advantage of the perfect spring day and showed up at the Clearfield Driving Park yesterday to help in the fight against birth defects for the annual March of Dimes fundraiser, WalkAmerica, raising $24,000. Some pushed their little ones in strollers; others walked their dogs, a few rode bikes, and a few especially ambitious participants jogged the route.
50 Years Ago
May 1, 1970
The initial aerial spraying to control mosquitoes in Philipsburg was made this week by a Gettysburg firm using a helicopter. Some 1,500 acres of swampland were sprayed with granules to kill hatching and growing larvae and a liquid chemical to kill adult insects. Pre-spraying tests conducted by officials of the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed concentrations of mosquitoes are rapidly building up. The spraying operations are in charge of the Moshannon Valley Mosquito Control Committee headed by Lew Gilham of South Philipsburg as chairman, Maxwell Butterworth of Chester Hiil as treasurer and Mrs. Dorothy Rickard of Philipsburg as secretary. Philipsburg and Chester Hill boroughs provided workmen for the operation.
75 Years Ago
May 1, 1945
It was announced by school authorities recently that the Clearfield High School publication, the “Triangle,” entered in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for the first time, has been awarded the Medalistic rating in the annual contest. This is the highest honor bestowed on a school publication by that national organization. All of the “Triangle” editions from January to December of 1944 were submitted to the Columbia Association for the rating.