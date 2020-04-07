10 Years Ago
April 9, 2010
The Clearfield YMCA is set to start construction on its new addition within a month or two, according to Don Herres, chief executive officer of the Clearfield YMCA. Construction is expected to last about a year. The YMCA originally had intended to construct a new addition that would include a new entrance, a full-sized competition swimming pool, locker rooms and a basketball court. However, when the bids came in $1.5 million above what they budgeted for, Herres said the YMCA will likely do the project in phases with the new entrance, the pool and the locker rooms being built now and the basketball court later.
20 Years Ago
April 9, 2000
Anyone wanting to get a glance at the potential alignments for the Corridor 0 Route 322 highway project can do so at a variety of locations in both Clearfield and Centre counties. The new maps, designating the potential alignments in brilliant colors, were unveiled at a press conference Friday morning at Port Matilda Elementary School. The Corridor O project involves a four-lane connector road linking Interstate 99 at Port Matilda with 1-80 at Woodland.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1970
Plans for $1 million additions to the General Cigar Co. plant at North Philipsburg have been outlined for the Association of Commerce. Company officials presented plans for three additions which they want at the association-owned plant, already the world’s largest cigar manufacturing location. William Theros and Thomas Stringas, company engineers, explained the need for the three separate additions designated as additions 8, 9 and 10. The original building already has seven additions. With 700 persons now working at the plant, the employment level following the completion of this work is expected to reach 950.
75 Years Ago
April 9, 1945
Ballots listing the names of 36 persons who have been nominated for 12 positions on the Corporate Council of the Clearfield Community & War Chest, Inc., are being mailed tomorrow to Chest contributors, it was announced today. Three candidates were named for each position instead of two, as in former years, the increase in the number of nominations being the result of a change in the by-laws. The names were submitted by a nominating committee headed by R.I. Fulton and consisting of David Winter, W.A. Perry, Nelson O. Lewis and Rex W. Ammerman.