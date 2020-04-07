10 Years Ago
April 8, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners awarded bids for the renovations to the Gray Building at their workshop meeting yesterday. The commissioners recently purchased the Gray Building located on East Locust Street in Clearfield and are renovating it to house several county offices including the commissioners’ offices, Children, Youth and Family Services, planning, Veterans Administration, controller’s office and the chief clerk’s office. The bids were in line with expectations, and the project is within the county’s budget, according to Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects of DuBois. Construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks and take 150 days to complete, according to Commissioner Mark McCracken.
20 Years Ago
April 8, 2000
More than 200 rampant wildfires burned 459 acres of forest land last year in the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry District 9. The cost to battle those flames totaled nearly $40,000. Yesterday, the Bureau took measures to alleviate this destruction by introducing the Air Tractor 802F fire bomber at the Mid State Airport. “It’s the best fire fighting equipment in the sky,” said pilot Captain Mike Walker. “If there’s a fire in the forest, this plane can get to it.” Capt. Walker, a Centennial, Wyo. resident, recently retired after 33 years as a commercial airline pilot for U.S. Airways. Now he spends his time fighting forest fires across the country. He said this is definitely a change of pace.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1970
Coalport Borough Council last night discussed the new tax on public utilities and its effect on water rales at Coalport. Council agreed to adopt a “wait and see” policy before adding the new charge to the water bills. If the new tax is not in excess of present funds, the surcharge may be avoided.
75 Years Ago
April 8, 1945
The 7th War Loan quota for individual bond buyers in Clearfield County is $2,400,000. Of this, the quota for E bonds is $1,500,000 which is approximately 50 percent higher than the quota for E bonds in the last drive, Roy I. Fulton, Clearfield County Chairman announced today.