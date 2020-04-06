10 Years Ago
April 7, 2010
A proposal to turn Lawrence Township Fire Co.’s social hall into a township recreation center drew some mixed reactions at the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors’ public meeting last night. According to Chief James Catherman of Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1, they are proposing that the township apply for an approximately $425,000 recreation grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the township to purchase the building from the fire company to turn it into a recreational facility. The fire company would put up its equity in the building as the local match for the grant.
20 Years Ago
April 7, 2000
On Monday, two diabetic girls from Irvona will receive insulin injection pumps courtesy of some “angels.” State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, and The Pump Girls, four recording artists from southern California who rely on insulin pump therapy, will present the pumps to Jaime and Michelle Frailey — ages 13 and 15, respectively — at a diabetes awareness rally at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. The insulin pumps are answered prayers for the Frailey girls, who have battled juvenile diabetes for about eight years with as many as four insulin shots a day each.
50 Years Ago
April 7, 1970
Philipsburg Borough Council last night voted to purchase a new police car. The bid submitted by Roberts Motors for a Buick Skylark was accepted by Council following a detailed discussion. It was pointed out that the Roberts Motors bid was the only bid submitted by a borough garage.
75 Years Ago
April 7, 1945
The annual luncheon meeting of the Clearfield County Tuberculosis Society will be held at noon on Saturday, April 14 in Trinity Parish House, Clearfield. Preceding certain annual reports and an election of officers, Dr. John S. Packard, guest speaker, will be heard.