10 Years Ago
April 30, 2010
Those who may have forgotten to send their 2010 Census forms can expect a visitor soon, as census workers have been trained and will be hitting the streets, as early as this weekend, and in force next week. According to Pam Golden, media specialist with the Philadelphia region, census workers will be visiting homes in search of those who have not returned their forms. Golden said workers will have proper identification — a badge identifying them as a census worker and a shoulder bag that has the census logo on it. She said the census workers will have a phone number that can be called to verify the individual is working for the census as well.
20 Years Ago
April 30, 2000
As if out of a Norman Rockwell painting, Main Street in Coalport took on an air of old-fashioned patriotism Saturday, with American flags wafting in the breeze and adults and children eagerly anticipating the parade that would highlight the afternoon’s Loyalty Day festivities. Leading the parade and adding that extra touch of Americana was the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard from Washington D.C., followed by Richard L. Beers VFW Post 7043 Honor Guard of Coalport, whose efforts and sponsorship made possible the events of the day. All together, 24 units, consisting of fire trucks, marching bands, floats and and state VFW dignitaries, comprised the parade.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1970
The Clearfield County Bar Association will host county high school students tomorrow at the Courthouse as part of the 13th annual nationwide observance of Law Day USA. The program, will start at 9 a.m. with attorneys conducting tours of Courthouse offices. These will be followed by a mock trial in the courtroom in which members of the bar association and court officials will participate.
75 Years Ago
April 30, 1945
Petitions for their admittance to citizenship were filed for 26 Clearfield County aliens here this week in anticipation of Naturalization Court to be held in June. Eleven of the candidates came before Naturalization Examiner Charles L. Hellmen, of the Pittsburgh immigration bureau office, on Wednesday, the other 15 appearing Thursday.