10 Years Ago
April 29, 2010
“Curwensville Lake ... The Natural Choice” is the new catchphrase for advertising Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The slogan was adopted by the Curwensville Lake Authority at yesterday’s meeting. Susan Reed, authority member, said she believes the word natural will remind people of the beautiful scenery at the lake and the many opportunities there to enjoy the outdoors whether through recreation or observation. Yesterday, the authority approved having a small number of T-shirts and other souvenirs made to be sold, beginning Memorial Day weekend, at the small store in the lake’s office to gauge the public’s interest in purchasing a small reminder of their visit to the lake.
20 Years Ago
April 29, 2000
To celebrate Earth Day, West Branch High School’s science club packed pine trees for elementary students to take home and plant. They also planted 1,000 pine trees and cleaned and planted flowers and strawberries in the school courtyard. Students taking part included Mindy Rougeux, Ashley Petrof, Desiree Samansky, Rhiannon Kopchik, Tiff Mann, Tiffany Clark, Renee Jones, Brittany Baumgardner, Julie Sabol, James Nelson, Barry Gormont, Jessica Maines and Brandon Wagner.
50 Years Ago
April 29, 1970
A voting machine has been set up in the Registration Office in the Clearfield County Courthouse Annex for the benefit of those voters who may have questions before the May 19 Primary Election. The machine is on display daily Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. from now until May 15.
75 Years Ago
April 29, 1945
S.F.W. Morrison, superintendent of the Clearfield Schools, announced today that letters have been sent to all parents of children who expect to enter the first grade this September, reminding them of the pre-school examinations to be held during May. The school laws of Pennsylvania make it mandatory upon the school board to have a physician examine every pupil in the school once a year.