10 Years Ago
April 28, 2010
New allocation formula models proposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging have been presented to local Agencies on Aging. At yesterday’s board meeting, Executive Director John Kordish of the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging Inc. said the previous allocation model was no longer in play due to the negative reaction it produced Kordish said the previous models would have a negative impact on rural areas like Clearfield County. The new models include different combinations of demographic factors to try to determine which would best fit the demographic area.
20 Years Ago
April 28, 2000
The Cold Stream watershed served as a college classroom yesterday afternoon as 11 Penn State University students traveled to Philipsburg to see prime examples of what acid mine drainage is and how the Woodduck Chapter of Trout Unlimited is working to clean it up. The tour of the watershed included a number of lectures from renowned environmentalists and engineers as members of Woodduck guided the students through the area, pointing out the different areas of importance. Professor of Storm Water Hydrology Toby Carlson said the students got an experience unlike any other.
50 Years Ago
April 28, 1970
Construction is ahead of schedule on both the addition to the Philipsburg State General Hospital Nurses Home and on the state rehabilitation center, Warren E. Townsend, chairman of the building committee of the hospital’s Board of Trustees, reported last night to the board that the nurses home may be completed by July 4, depending, upon progress being made by the plasterers. It is scheduled for definite completion by August. He reported that 50 percent of the work has been completed and that the heating, electrical and plumbing work is slated for early completion.
75 Years Ago
April 28, 1945
The Salvation Army today announced the appointment of Attorney W. Albert Ramey as general chairman of the local campaign for $24,000 to provide new facilities for the work of the organization. In accepting the chairmanship, Mr. Ramey declared that he is confident that the people of the community realize the “great job the Salvation Army has done during the past years in helping the people who are down but not out. We must give them the necessary tools to work with if we expect them to do the job like we want it done.”