10 Years Ago
April 23, 2010
At its meeting Wednesday, the Clearfield Borough Zoning Hearing Board approved apartments for the former Leonard Grade Elementary School and delayed action on a proposed recording studio in East End to gather more information. The board voted to grant a variance to Gary and LuEllen Bowman of Clearfield to allow mixed occupancy in the building located at 501 E. Market St. and place seven or eight apartments in it. According to LuEllen Bowman, the building currently has several commercial tenants, but because of the poor economy demand is currently much higher for residential apartments than commercial space so they want to convert a portion of the building to apartments.
20 Years Ago
April 23, 2000
Winners of the annual science fair at Harmony Area Elementary School from grades 3-5 include Patrick Adams, Matthew Stephens, Daniel Corson, Robert Fry, Ashley Gibson, Marissa Bakaysa, Lauren Neff, Heidi Hutton, Julianna Sneath, Nathan Brothers, Justin Houser, Jay Ammerman, Ryan Pearce, Christopher Young, Delwyn Fry, Alex Heberling and Samantha Gallaher.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1970
The Clearfield County Commissioners yesterday, at their first public meeting this month, made appointments to two county boards. John W. Hess, chairman of the Clearfield Borough Planning Commission, was named to the Clearfield County Housing Authority, and Mrs. Mildred Ruffner of DuBois to the County Library Board.
75 Years Ago
April 23, 1945
The second Clearfield Borough pupil to become champion of a 17-county district in the monthly tin can salvage contests, Melvera Kennedy, 11, of Third Ward School, will receive a $25 war bond for collecting 5661 prepared tin cans in March, the County Council of Defense announced today. Billy Deakin of Leonard Grade School was February district champion.