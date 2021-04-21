10 Years Ago
April 23, 2011
Good Friday in Mahaffey meant Community Carrying of the Cross from the Brethren Church on East Main Street to an area above Scout Community Park. Mahaffey Fire Co. provided two trucks to lead and follow the group. They crossed the Pfc. Melvin Brown Memorial Bridge that spans the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Those taking part in the service included Pastor Doug Turner, Brethren Church; Myron Wattenphul, Mahaffey Alliance Church; and Pastor Tina Keller, Mahaffey Methodist Church.
20 Years Ago
April 23, 2001
It’s 50 years old and still going strong. Curwensville Little League celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday with a trio of opening day games. State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74, of Houtzdale, presented the Little League board members with a citation honoring them for their ongoing commitment to the program and the area’s youth.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1971
Despite rising prices, the membership rates for the Clearfield Community swimming pool will remain the same for the 1971 as they were last season. For youngsters through the age of 17, memberships are available for $6.25. Other prices are $9.50 for those between 18 and 20, $12.50 for those 21 and over and $25 for a family including all children 17 and under.
75 Years Ago
April 23, 1946
Using a music talent test as the basis for selection, Harold Kuhns, music supervisor in the Clearfield Public Schools, has announced the names of the members of the senior chorus who will supply special musical numbers for the baccalaureate and the commencement services at the Trinity Methodist Church, May 26 and 31 respectively.