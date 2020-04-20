10 Years Ago
April 22, 2010
The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors wants the legislature to fix the state’s underfunded pension fund. At Monday’s meeting, the school board voted to send a letter to the state legislature asking the system be reformed. According to the letter, the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement system voted to increase employer contributions to 8.22 percent for the 2010-11 school year; an increase of 72 percent. And the contribution is expected to increase significantly in the next four years, reaching its peak in the 2014-15 school year when it would be 33.6 percent and remain more than 30 percent until 2020, more than 25 percent until 2027 and more than 20 percent until 2032, according to the letter. This would cost the district about $7.5 million, an increase of 62.59 mills between the 2010 and 2014-15 school years.
20 Years Ago
April 22, 2000
The streets of Coalport will be filled with patriotic pride as District 22 Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsors Loyalty Day on April 29. Area residents and VFW members from across Clearfield County will come together on that day, in an overt display of allegiance to flag and country. The day will start off with a district king and queen contest. Judging for the event will begin at 11 a.m. at Glendale Area High School, followed by a poster contest involving children K-8 from Glendale Elementary School. Main Street will be the focus in the afternoon, with a parade at 3 p.m. with participating units from Blair, Centre and Clearfield counties.
50 Years Ago
April 22, 1970
A popular, five-minute film on Clearfield County tourist attractions may be expanded to ten minutes. At last night’s monthly meeting of the Clearfield County Development Council, it was suggested that communities in the county give the council some ideas on what should be included in the expanded color and sound film. The current film, produced by a Pittsburgh firm, is available to county organizations, reminded William F. Anderson, the council’s tourist promotion director.
75 Years Ago
April 22, 1945
“Clarence,” one of the most popular comedies of the early 20’s, will be revived Friday, April 27. by Clearfield Senior High dramatists in the first major school production since 1941. The cast of ten includes: Joanne Riggs, Dave McClure, Barbara Murray, Bob Polkinghorn, Gloria Welch, Annabelle Sunderland, Bob Sabbato, Suzan Frantz, Wayne Bumbarger and Jim Leavy.