10 Years Ago
April 21, 2011
With Curwensviile Remembers on the horizon, members of Curwensviile Merchants Association moved toward finalizing the event at yesterday’s monthly business meeting. The event, whose theme is “Let’s Picnic in Curwensviile,” will be held May 26-28. It was announced yesterday, the fifth annual flag raising and Bucktail memorial service will be held May 28. the SharpTones — a vocal group that performs music from the 1950s and 60s — will perform at The Strawberry Tree May 28, and the Curwensviile Boosters Club will be selling picnic-type foods that day to raise funds for the Curwensviile Area High School football program.
20 Years Ago
April 21, 2001
The Clearfield Woman’s Club continues its award program to recognize improvement efforts in the Clearfield and Lawrence Township areas. Community improvement awards will be presented at the Riverfront Festival June 7 at noon. Plaques will be awarded in two categories, residential and business. Any project that has been completed by May 31 is eligible. A panel of judges will visit the nominated projects to determine a winner.
50 Years Ago
April 21, 1971
Preparations for the 1971 season at the Clearfield Community swimming pool are right on schedule, members of the association’s board of directors were told last night. The sixth annual season will officially open at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Robert L. Shearer, pool manager, reported work has been under way for sometime. However, most of the actual pool preparations will begin early next month.
75 Years Ago
April 21, 1946
Today the opening gun was scheduled to be fired for a long spring and summer camping program at the Bucktail Council Camp Mountain Run. Over 100 Boy Scouts with their leaders went to Mountain Run on Friday night for an evening of fellowship and a huge camp fire program. Bright and early this morning the Scouts and leaders began to transplant trees and do other chores about the camp that must be done to maintain their slogan, “The Best Boy Scout Camp in the State.”