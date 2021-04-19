Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.