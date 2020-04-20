10 Years Ago
April 21, 2010
The Clearfield Municipal Authority still has no firm commitments for a private business partner to treat “frack” water at the CMA’s planned wastewater treatment facility, CMA Engineer Jim Balliet, of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman Inc. of Altoona said at yesterday’s CMA meeting. CMA is in the planning stages of constructing a new wastewater treatment facility and it wants to partner with a private company that is looking to treat frack water from Marcellus shale natural gas well drilling operations to reduce or offset its costs to construct the new wastewater treatment plant.
20 Years Ago
April 21, 2000
Beccaria-Coalport-Irvona Municipal Authority held a public information session last night, prior to the regular meeting, to provide customers with information regarding the transfer of Clearfield County Municipal Services and Recreation Authority’s water system to BCIMA. Other than BCIMA board members, the only other person in attendance was Beccaria Township Supervisor Tom Gorman. Despite the “no-show” of any other BCIMA or CCMSRA customers, Chairman Paul Winslow asked for public comment before giving an gave an update of the acquisition to those present.
50 Years Ago
April 21, 1970
As the result of a resolution adopted at last night’s meeting of the Philipsburg-Osceola School Board to conform with State Act 192. Supervising Principal Edward J. Grundy will become superintendent of schools effective July 1. He was elected to the post for a four-year term.
75 Years Ago
April 21, 1945
Charles Chase, a student at the St. Francis School, and Peggy Gallaher, of the Clearfield High School, have been announced by Mrs. Frederick U. Leitzinger, district Americanism Chairman of the American Legion Auxiliary, as the local first and second place winners respectively, of the annual Americanism Essa Contest, sponsored by the Auxiliary.