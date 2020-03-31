10 Years Ago
April 2, 2010
In March, members of Irvona Borough Council granted permission for Mayor John Patterson to meet the owners of TYK Brick Refactories about its vacated buildings within the borough. Last night Patterson gave his report on the meeting. He said the borough has 90 days to find someone to occupy the buildings or they will be razed.
20 Years Ago
April 2, 2000
Marcia Rougeux Wilson, daughter of Mrs. Nina Johnson of Frenchville, will be installed as president of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs in Pennsylvania at the group’s annual convention in Reading on May 21. The Frenchville native and graduate of Clearfield High School, Class of 1965, will serve until May 21, 2000. Three Clearfield County clubs belong to GFWC, and they are located in Clearfield, Curwensville and Grampian.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1970
The West Branch of the Susquehanna River, running at 5.36 feet this morning, was up a foot over yesterday following 1.62 inches of rain in the Clearfield area during the night. Runoff from upstream was being detained in the Curwensville flood control dam where a spokesman said, “We’re impounding water at a pretty high rate.” The rise in the river was attributed to Anderson Creek, which empties into the river at Curwensville below the dam, and other smaller tributary streams.
75 Years Ago
April 2, 1945
Clearfield area’s campaign for the collection of clothing for refugees of war torn countries will get underway April 4, Burgess R.H. Lucas, chairman of the Clearfield committee, announced today. The store room of the old Shaw building at the corner of Nichols and West Front Streets, has been secured as a place to store clothing. At that place sorting, mending and baling of the clothes will be done.