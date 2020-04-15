10 Years Ago
April 17, 2010
The Clearfield Area High School has hired a team of experts in education to improve teacher performance and student achievement. The consultants under the “Lead to Learn” program have been brought into the school to help better the school’s curriculum goals of improving students’ critical thinking and problem solving abilities through greater student participation and student collaboration in the classroom
20 Years Ago
April 17, 2000
Clearfield Fire Department added a powerful weapon to its arsenal of firefighting and search and rescue tools with a thermal imaging camera that sees through smoky haze and focuses on those lost in the cold, dark night. The $24,000 helmet-mounted camera was presented to the department from the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board in exchange for the former training building erected in the Firemen’s Industrial Park in the 1980s, but torn down when businesses there expanded. A television, donated by Walmart, completed the system.
50 Years Ago
April 17, 1970
Nearly ideal weather is forecast for the opening of the 1970 Pennsylvania trout season at 8 a.m. tomorrow. The season continues until midnight Sept. 7. Except in fly fishing areas or other projects with special regulations, the daily creel limit is eight with a minimum size of six inches. Fish Commission tank trucks have been rolling since early March in a vast preseason stocking program but heavy snow and bad roads have prevented stocking some of the streams in the more remote areas. Inclement weather and impassable roads have postponed stocking of Mosquito Creek, Trout Run, Lick Run and Stone Run in Clearfield County.
75 Years Ago
April 17, 1945
First steps toward the installation of parking meters and municipal ownership of the local water plant were taken by Clearfield Borough Council at its regular meeting last night. After hearing Chairman Roy E. Wise of the public safety committee express the committee’s endorsement of parking meters and his own personal convictions based on contacts with citizens and officials of a number of towns which have installed them, the borough fathers seconded and passed his motion that an ordinance authorizing the installation of meters be drawn up.