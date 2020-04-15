Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.