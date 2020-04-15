10 Years Ago
April 16, 2010
Clearfield Borough Council voted to change the traffic patterns on two borough streets at last night’s council meeting. Council voted to approve Police Chief Jeff Rhone’s recommendation to place a barrier to narrow to one lane at the end of Weaver Street where it meets the large intersection with West Market Street and to relocate the stop sign there on a trial basis for 60 days The move is being made to prevent vehicles from damaging the railroad crossing signal. Council also voted to approve the resolution to restrict commercial truck traffic from the alley behind Sheetz (Martin Street) from Williams Street to Krebs Avenue. The original recommendation was to make the street one-way as well, but council decided restricting commercial truck traffic was sufficient.
20 Years Ago
April 16, 2000
O-negative blood donors are in special demand at Monday’s American Red Cross bloodmobile sponsored by the Curwensville United Methodist Church from noon to 6 p.m. According to the Greater Alleghenies Region Blood Services Center in Johnstown, supplies of O-negative are down to 50 percent of the preferred amount, creating a critical need. Types A-negative, B-negative and O-positive are in urgent need.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1970
“All systems are go,” chairman George Wessner and Secretary John B. Kleffel reported last night at the meeting of the Clear-Centre Recreation Commission held in the Osceola Mills Borough building. It was reported that the final hurdle appears to have been reached in the three-year-old program with the securing of the municipal backing to cover bank loans for the interim financing during the construction. It was pointed out that this temporary financing can be done without actual cost, to the municipality as this money is guaranteed by state and federal grants.
75 Years Ago
April 16, 1945
Clearfield joined sorrowing communities throughout the nation in paying final respect to the late Franklin Delano Roosevelt with a fitting community memorial service yesterday afternoon. The town’s last tribute to the country’s 31st President and its leader for 12 years, was held in the Court House square and was attended by several hundred citizens assembled on the streets and in the nearby buildings. The speaker chosen to represent the community in its final tribute to the late President was Clarence R. Kramer, local attorney-at-law, who in a short but impressive address, pointed out the culminating attributes which made him one of the great men of our times.