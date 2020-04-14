10 Years Ago
April 15, 2010
The Clearfield Borough Planning Commission reviewed rental inspection ordinances from other municipalities at its meeting Monday night. The borough is considering implementing its own inspection system for rental properties and the planning commission is conducting research on how other municipalities have handled the matter.
20 Years Ago
April 15, 2000
Traveling to the Railroaders Memorial Museum and other sites in Altoona will be the focus of the Clearfield Heritage Foundation’s annual bus trip on July 16. Last night, at the Foundation’s annual dinner at Moena’s in downtown Clearfield, Dave Seidel, an Altoona native and a founding and former member of the museum’s board of directors, presented a slide show and talked about the displays.
50 Years Ago
April 15, 1970
The Clearfield County Vocational-Technical School Board last night approved plans to offer six new courses and a total of 10 in the new building at Kerr Addition next fall, agreed to accept tuition students from other districts and discussed, with some show of annoyance, the delay in completion of the new building. Courses to be offered in the 1970-71 school term will include auto body, cosmetology, data processing, diesel, food service and welding. Four courses presently being conducted in the Clearfield Area High School vo-tech department — carpentry, auto mechanics, machine shop and electricity — also will be transferred to the new building.
75 Years Ago
April 15, 1945
Clearfield will act as host to the members of the Central Pennsylvania District Volunteer Firemen at their annual convention provided the ban on conventions has been lifted by the date set for the meeting, Saturday, Aug. 18. This decision was made by the Board of Control, representing 19 counties of the Central District, at a meeting at the No. 1 Fire Company yesterday afternoon.