10 Years Ago
April 14, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners issued a voluntary burn ban in the county at their meeting yesterday. Citing dry conditions, high temperatures and several recent brush fires, Clearfield County Emergency Management Director Josh Quigley, at least 10 local fire department chiefs and the state Department of Forestry requested the voluntary burn ban be placed in effect by the commissioners. With the voluntary burn ban the county is asking residents to refrain from outdoor burning to minimize the chance of wildfires and protect lives and property that can be threatened by them. Currently, the burn ban is voluntary but it could become mandatory if conditions worsen, Commissioner Mark McCracken said.
20 Years Ago
April 14, 2000
Houtzdale community members, volunteers and local businesses joined at the intersection of Brisbin and Hannah streets in Houtzdale yesterday to dedicate a sign to commemorate Hannah’s Haven. Hannah’s Haven is a project that began on Make A Difference Day, a national event sponsored by the Points of Light Foundation and the National Council of Volunteer Centers.
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1970
At its meeting last night the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce voted to enter the 1970-71 “Pennsylvania Better Community Contest” sponsored by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President L.E. Soult Jr. said that entering this contest will pose a challenge to everyone in the community to determine what the community needs and what to do about it. He said that since the contest continues until March 31, 1971, there will be ample time for all organizations and interested citizens to plan and do something to better the area and help Clearfield win.
75 Years Ago
April 14, 1945
Elisha Davis, commander of the American Legion, John Lewis Shade Post, No. 6, this morning announced the following program for Clearfield’s outdoor services in memory of the late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to be held on the Court House corner tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. These special services, the only community one to be held locally in tribute to the late president, are being sponsored by the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Clearfield unit of the National Guard.