10 Years Ago
April 14, 2011
Even before it is officially complete, Curwensville Lake Authority is making use of the lake’s master site plan by applying for two grants to improve playgrounds. At yesterday’s meeting, the authority authorized Lisa Kovalick, Clearfield County’s community development specialist, to submit two applications for an upgrade to the playground located near Pavilion No. 2 at the boat marina. One would be sent to the state Department of Conservation and the other to North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission for a mini grant.
20 Years Ago
April 14, 2001
Could the next Mel Gibson or Julia Roberts come from the Moshannon Valley? How about a star like Jennifer Lopez or Lenny Kravitz? The possibilities are endless now that a comprehensive arts and culture program is taking form at the Moshannon Valley YMCA. Beginning this summer, former Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School graduate Robert Roxby will share his experiences in theatrics and voice with lessons for people of all ages.
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1971
Plans for a second open house Sunday at the Clearfield County Vocational-Technical School at Kerr Addition were announced last night at the regular monthly meeting of the Vo-Tech board of directors. The open house, requested by many persons who were unable to attend last fall’s program, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to visit the school and tour its shops and other facilities. Faculty members and students will be on hand to conduct guided tours. Dr. Ivan C. McGee, director of the school, also announced that capping exercises for the first class of the practical nursing program will be held at the school Friday, April 23, at 8 p. m. The public is invited to attend this program also.
75 Years Ago
April 14, 1946
The Senior High School’s three-class presentation of “Snafu” Thursday and Friday evening completely belied its title, a serviceman’s term for “situation normal all fouled up,” when it resulted in another triumph for the dramatic department and another hit in the long list of CHS productions.