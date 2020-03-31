10 Years Ago
April 1, 2010
Clearfield Hospital announced that it is lifting visitor restrictions that have been in place since late November. The restrictions were necessary at that time due to the presence of the H1N1 and seasonal flu in the region, according to Infection Prevention Manager Sue Stiner, RN, BSN. Visitors younger than 18 were not allowed in the hospital, and only two visitors were allowed per patient room. Stiner said there have been minimal flu cases in the community in the past few weeks, prompting the hospital’s infection control committee to lift restrictions.
20 Years Ago
April 1, 2000
Yesterday, representatives from the Hawk Run office of the state Department of Environmental Protection got an opportunity to look into the well of the third Newburg Borough family who believes their water flow was impacted by blasting at a nearby strip mining site. John Varner, permit chief, and David Bisko, hydrogeologist, used a bore hole camera to examine the interior of the well of Louise and Richard Shultz just as they did last week for their neighbors Gladys DeyArmin and Mark and Lisa Kuhn. The families were promised a visual investigation on March 1 by DEP’s Deputy Secretary of Mineral Resources Robert Dolence, when he, along with state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, came to Newburg Borough to find a solution to the well water loss problem.
50 Years Ago
April 1, 1970
A delegation of 13 Kerr Addition residents asked the Lawrence Township Supervisors last night for help in getting more sanitary sewers for the community. The group also objected to what it termed “too many stop signs” which were put up recently on Mappes Avenue. Spokesmen for the delegation included Roy F. Carson, Clayton B. Woodring and Harold L. Schucker.
75 Years Ago
April 1, 1945
Corporal James L. Stuck, head of the local State Police detail since July 2, 1936, became a sergeant effective Sunday and Private First Class Andrew C. Hughmanick was promoted to corporal under the provisions of a personnel order issued by Commissioner C.M. Wilhelm.