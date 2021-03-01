10 Years Ago
March 3, 2011
Clearfield Middle School Principal Fred Redden read a Dr. Seuss book to a group of students at the Clearfield Elementary for Read Across America yesterday, which was also Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Community members in a variety of fields came to the school to read to elementary students in their classrooms yesterday for Read Across America, which is held to celebrate and promote reading.
20 Years Ago
March 3, 2001
A day that many never thought would come has finally arrived; the Dimeling is again open. Residents are moving into the Dimeling Senior Residences LP — apartments for low to moderate income senior citizens. When the long-struggling hotel closed its doors in 1977, many people believed it would never reopen. The grand hotel was built in 1905 for $150,000, by the over-ambitious Beezer Brothers, a famous architecture and building firm located in Pittsburgh. The hotel was soon losing money, and, in less than 10 years, the hotel was sold to Clearfield National Bank and a group of local businessmen called the Clearfield Hotel Association.
50 Years Ago
March 3, 1971
Several community projects have been completed by Boy Scouts of Troop 7 sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield. During Boy Scout Week, the troop was named winner of a window display contest. The contest reflected conservation efforts with the theme “Save Our American Resources”. Under the leadership of Scoutmaster Norman Kyler, the boys painted Sunday School rooms at the church. Participating in the project were Norman Sunderland, Ken Shaw, Mark Krehelic, David Lewis, Bob Henchbarger, Gary Frank, Frank Hillman and Mike Shaffner.
75 Years Ago
March 3, 1946
Mrs. R.E. Penick, of South Second Street, Clearfield, has been spending the past several weeks visiting her son-in-law and daughter the Rev. and Mrs. Forrest S. Ford, of Clifton Forge, Va. Mrs. Ford is her daughter, the former Constance Penick.