10 Years Ago
March 24, 2011
The Susquehanna River Arts Center announces Sherry Appleton and Dulce Fletcher are presenting their artwork at Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, Clearfield. Their artwork features work in pastels, watercolor, acrylic and wood lath, painted with acrylic. If any artwork is sold, a portion of the sale is donated to the library.
20 Years Ago
March 24, 2001
Clearfield County Community Action recently received a lift — literally — with the help of state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale. Rep. George was instrumental in securing a grant that allowed the agency to purchase an Assistive Power Companion Seat, which helps wheelchair-bound kidney dialysis patients into the van for treatment transport.
50 Years Ago
March 24, 1971
The Radio Church of the Air building, located along Route 322 east of Philipsburg, was selected as the site for the central office of Intermediate School Unit No. 10 at a meeting of the unit directors here last night. The former church building will be headquarters for the three-county unit comprising Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties. It will provide 5,000 square feet of space. Action on a name for the unit was postponed until the next meeting because only three of the 15 high schools in the three counties had submitted suggestions.
75 Years Ago
March 24, 1946
The members of the Junior Woman’s Club went on record as favoring a community building and park as Clearfield’s war memorial when they met at their March meeting Tuesday evening. The Junior Woman’s Club like other civic organizations in Clearfield had been requested to present to the War Memorial Committee suggestions for the type of memorial they preferred that the community erect. Although there had been discussion on it at a previous meeting, Tuesday evening was the first time in which it had been placed before the club in the form of a motion.