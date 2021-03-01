10 Years Ago
March 2, 2011
Moshannon Valley Rotary Club of Houtzdale recently presented each of the third grade students at Glendale Elementary School with free dictionaries. This is the sixth year for this community service sponsored by the organization. Two students were selected at random from each of the third grades. Teachers Mrs. Gensi, Mrs. Master, and Mrs. Links said they were appreciative. The students told Rose Holenchik and Paul Hohman, Rotary Club members, about some of their friends and siblings who received these free dictionaries in the past years.
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2001
At the Feb. 13 meeting of the New Millport Woman’s Club, the various committees reported on activities and plans for the future, according to publicity chairperson Elaine D. Matlack. There were 10 members present. It was reported the club hosted two community dinners this year for the benefit of families in need. The club also donated two quilts to families who lost their homes because of a fire. Club members are continuing their weekly sessions to make quilts for sale in order to maintain the club.
50 Years Ago
March 2, 1971
The Junior Woman’s Club of Clearfield honored past presidents with a 50th anniversary tureen dinner at a meeting Feb. 16 in the Community Building at the Driving Park. The following guests were introduced: Mrs. Edwin Bruce, president, Clearfield County Federation; Joyce Anderson, past County president; and Northwest District junior director; Janet Brickley, County junior director; Senior Advisors Mrs. Jennie Harley and Mrs. Esther Buzzard; and six members of the DuBois Junior Woman’s Club.
75 Years Ago
March 2, 1946
Clearfield Borough officials responsible for compiling the 1946 budget stated today they estimate it will cost $106,925 for operation, maintenance and capital outlay throughout the borough government during 1946. Estimated receipts from taxes, parking meters, and miscellaneous sources are expected to total $147,065, an examination of the proposed yearly budget revealed.