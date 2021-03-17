10 Years Ago
March 19, 2011
The Clearfield County 4-H Hot Shots are making plans for an Easter egg hunt to be held April 10 at Tractor Supply in Clearfield. Registration will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be games including a duck pond, lollipop tree and egg toss. There will also be balloon animals and beverages for children and adults.
20 Years Ago
March 19, 2001
Thousands of people flocked to the Clearfield Driving Park this weekend as the Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen provided some welcome relief to “cabin fever” with the eighth annual CCCS Sportsmen Show. Dozens of area exhibitors, outdoors clubs and county and state organizations filled the Expo II building to promote the outdoor lifestyle in Clearfield and surrounding counties.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1971
Although winter is up to her old scare tactics today, Clearfield merchants and their thrifty customers aren’t about to be fooled. They know that balmy spring days are just a crocus or two away — and they’ll be in Clearfield today, tomorrow, and Monday to prove it. Those are the days members of the Clearfield Merchants Association have set aside for Economy Days — and the stores are busting at the seams with bright, frothy pastels and straw bonnets perky enough to headline any Easter parade. While winter’s doing “her thing” have yourself a fling in Clearfield. Cash prizes to be given away total $300. Stores are open today and Monday until 9 p.m. and tomorrow until 5. Banks will close at 8 p.m. today.
75 Years Ago
March 19, 1946
The Clearfield Borough Council formally adopted the 1946 budget and set the millage rate at 22 1/2 at their regular bi-monthly meeting last night. The millage figure, which is the same as that for 1945, was approved along with the budget which calls for total appropriations of $124,575 as against estimated receipts of $148,065 for the current year. Acting on a motion by Councilman McKee, Council voted in favor of daylight saving for Clearfield if other communities in the vicinity also take similar action. The exact date for the setting of clocks ahead one hour was not decided in order that it may conform with a date accepted by other nearby communities.