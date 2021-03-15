10 Years Ago
March 17, 2011
A local nonprofit organization is helping raise awareness about adopting special needs orphans and providing better lives for them. Vision to Becca Inc. of Bigler will hold “The Orphan Mile” April 16 from 1-4 p.m. at the Bigler YMCA. The one-mile walking event will feature a worship service, a Christian band and guest speakers. Cost is $10 to participate. Northern Hills Bakery will also be selling baked goods at the event. According to Scott Pusey, president of Vision to Becca, proceeds from the event will go toward finding a permanent location for Hope’s House, a convalescent/foster medical house in China that focuses on the medical needs of special needs orphans.
20 Years Ago
March 17, 2001
Plans for the Clearfield YMCA’s Kurtz Recognition Dinner/Dance are under way. The evening, formerly known as the “Warm Your Hands to the Y,” honors a volunteer who has given above and beyond volunteer service to the Clearfield community. Past recipients included Ray and Louise Walker, Michael Belin, Dave Curulla, Patty Gilliland, Nancy Yeager, Richard Beiswenger, John Krchelich, David Rabe, Glenn Thompson, C. Alan Walker, Rev. Ralph Krouse and James Naddeo. This year the event will be held March 24 at the Clearfield- Curwensville Country Club.
50 Years Ago
March 17, 1971
Awards were presented at the recent Blue Gold Cub Scout banquet at West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield. About 150 persons attended. The Rev. John Stamm and his family were guests. Cub Pack 1 is planning for its annual Pinewood Derby Night which will be held March 22 at 7 p.m. in the church social rooms. Receiving awards were Allen McBride, wolf badge, and Mark Freeman, bear badge with gold arrow and two silver arrows.
75 Years Ago
March 17, 1946
Nora Waln, Grampian native one-time social editor of the Clearfield Progress, writer, and traveler, will report on “The German People in Defeat” in the Schwab Auditorium, State College, Monday evening, March 18, at 8:15 o’clock, in a program sponsored by the State College Community Forum. Arriving in State College on Sunday, Nora Waln will be entertained by the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority at a tea in Atherton Lounge that evening.