10 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 2011
The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the site plan for the location of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ new facility and appear to be close to an agreement for a lease of land for the facility next to the Clearfield County Jail. The commissioners approved the latest survey of the 5.2 acres of county land along 21st Street at their meeting yesterday as well as giving the SPCA permission to proceed with the approval process for the facility with Lawrence Township to expedite the process. The SPCA is proposing to construct a building approximately 10,000 square feet at a price of about $1.5 million that would have the capacity of housing approximately 85 animals.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 2001
The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed Feb. 11-17 as Career and Technical Education week in the county at their meeting Tuesday. Several student representatives were on hand along with the director of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. Dr. Richard Makin, director, said he appreciated the support of the commissioners and said the opportunities from technical education “are some of the best kept secrets in Clearfield County.” He said the center offers adult courses, is there to help meet the needs of Clearfield County and impacts the economic development as well.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1971
A Pennsylvania Fish Commission-sponsored boating school will be conducted in the Clearfield Area High School cafeteria on three successive Thursdays beginning this week. The school, lasting from 7 to 9 p.m. each night, is free of charge and open to all interested boaters in the area. Members of area boating clubs are particularly urged to attend.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1946
Conducting their annual drive for patrons, the staff members of The Bison, Clearfield High School yearbook, will visit local business men and other friends of CHS during the week of Feb. 11 to 16. Anyone contributing to The Bison will be enrolled as a patron, his name being listed into the book, according to the amount given.