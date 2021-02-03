10 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 2011
Board members and local volunteers with Young People Who Care gathered in Clearfield to finalize plans for the Italian Dinner Dance fundraiser to support Marian House emergency shelter, a ministry of Young People Who Care Inc. The Dinner Dance will be held Feb. 12 at the Knights of Columbus in Clearfield. The evening includes dinner and dance, music by The 14th Street Jazz Band. Doors open at 6 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 2001
The fish were determined and so were the kids at the 25th annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby during the Winter Family Festival this past weekend at Parker Dam State Park. Molly Wolfe, a 14-year-old from Ford City, proudly showed off her catch Saturday morning. She.caught a 12-inch brook trout even before the trout-stocking truck arrived. Her friend, Ralph Pierce of Vandergrift, said he has been ice fishing for about 20 years.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1971
Eight students of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area Senior High School are participating in the South Central District Choral Festival that opened yesterday at the Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate. They are: Patricia Oldham and Michael Baney, both seniors; George Marien, Martha Griest, Dale Schreffler. Julie Johnson, and Amy Jo Belko, juniors; and Debbie Prisk, a sophomore. They were accompanied to Wingate by Director Thomas J. Kunkle.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1946
Mrs. Harry Haines and Mrs. Elisha Davis represented the Clearfield American Legion Auxiliary at the meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary County Council held in Philipsburg last Thursday. Mrs. Haines, president of the local organization, gave a report on the auxiliary’s activities here. The meeting convened at 2:30 o’clock and following the business session, tea was served to the attending members.