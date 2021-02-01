10 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 2011
Residents at Ridgeview Eldercare Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville, recently raised funds for Curwensville Ministerium’s fuel fund. The residents held a silent auction at an arts and crafts show at the facility during the annual Home for the Holidays celebration in November. Visitors placed bids on puzzles the residents assembled and glued to a backing so that they could be displayed.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 2001
Woodland-Bigler-Area Authority is almost ready to open the lines that would add 80 equivalent dwelling units to its sewage service. In the Hog Back area of Bradford Township, lines are in place on one side of the road, waiting only for holes to be bored underneath to run lines to homes on the other side. The authority hopes to have hook-up notices for homes in the new service areas prepared by the next meeting, Feb. 13.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1971
The Houtzdale Elementary School P-TA will hold its Founder’s Day meeting honoring past presidents Monday at 7:30 p.m. The cub scouts will open the meeting and Mr. Benton, the new elementary school principal, will be the guest speaker. Room visitation is scheduled for 7 o’clock. All members are asked to return unsold deodorizers.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1946
On Tuesday evening, Feb. 5, at 6:30, a banquet will be sponsored in the United Brethren Parish House by the Brotherhood class in honor of the returned service men of World Wars I and II. The wives of the servicemen are to attend also. All who expect to attend should call or notify the class secretary, Roy Schucker. A splendid meal and program has been arranged.