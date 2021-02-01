10 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 2011
At the Clearfield Lions Club meeting recently, the speaker was Kurtis Wisor, who is the Clearfield County probation officer and Clearfield County coordinator of the community service program. The community service program uses free labor of the defendants to the county’s non profit organizations. Community service is ordered to a defendant in a couple different ways, first at the time of sentencing, the judge can impose any amount of community service or if the defendant commits a minor violation and the probation officer gives him or her an administrative sanction of community service hours to complete. The purpose of this type of sanction is to help reduce the population at the Clearfield County Jail.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 2001
It was moving day on Friday for Clearfield borough employees as they relocated into their new offices in the former Shaw Public Library building on South Front Street. The borough bought the 3,600-square-foot building last April for $100,000 and spent nearly as much on renovations, according to borough manager Greg Lingle. The borough put a new roof, walls, heating system and carpeting into the former library.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1971
Completion of the purchase of 74.172 acres of land in the Bailey Settlement-Country Club area as a site for a new Clearfield Area Senior High School building was announced today by James P. Moore, president of the school board. The land was purchased from Chester D. and Gussie M. Bailey and the Waroquier Coal Co., owned by Joseph Waroquier, for a total of $133,609.97. The purchase included 43.524 acres from the coal company and 30.648 acres from Mr. and Mrs. Bailey.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1946
New committee members were appointed last evening at the meeting of the board of directors of the Clearfield County, Division of the Susquehanna River System Flood Control Association, held in the Office of B. T. Owens in the Pennsylvania Electric Company building. President McCracken made the committee which consisted members to the ways and means committee and one new appointment to the executive committee. The new members on the former committee are: A.M. Bellmore, Curwensville; Robert Kurtz, Clearfield; and M.M. Shawley, Coalport.