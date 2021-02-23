10 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 2011
The Curwensville Area Elementary School student council raised nearly $1,800. the proceeds from a penny war it sponsored at the school, for the American Cancer Society’s 2011 Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County. Kindergarten and sixth-grade classes had the highest totals of coins and pennies collected and received ice cream parties and a dance provided by the student council. The sixth-grade student council members recently presented a check to Susan Babik, ACS representative. Council members include Chloe Tubbs, Jocelyn Keller, Devon Tozer, Babik, Kevin Shaffer and Tristen Bressler.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 2001
The Osceola Mills Area Unit of Church Women United will observe its annual World Day of Prayer celebration on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Methodist Church on Stone Street in Osceola Mills. Participants will represent local churches. This year’s service is titled “Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action” and was written by the Christian Women of Samoa. The Samoan Kava Ceremony will be observed. This is a special reception offered to guests and is an expression of friendship.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1971
At least 9,000 tree seedlings will be planted in Clearfield County this spring, thanks to the county Soil and Water Conservation District and 194 interested persons. The 194 ordered the seedlings in a special project conducted by the SWCD in late January and early this month. District Conservationist Lee Bentz said the orders ranged from five seedlings to 400. The biggest seller was the Colorado blue spruce with 3,000 ordered while the smallest was the red bud with 250 ordered.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1946
Clearfield County beekeepers met at the Clearfield Court House Friday and named officers for 1946. Charles Chilcote of Morrisdale was reelected president, while J.B. Hollopeter of Rockton, Gilbert Young of Lanse, F.A. Bennett of Penfield and Samuel McKay of Osceola Mills were elected vice presidents. William Strange of Morrisdale was reelected secretary-treasurer.