10 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 2011
One of the largest coyote hunts in the country and possibly the largest in Pennsylvania kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association will host the 20th annual hunt with thousands of hunters making their way to Clearfield County. The annual event has 3,200 registered hunters so far and registration doesn’t end until 11:59 p.m. today. The hunt ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 2001
After standing strong for almost 80 years, the “Liberty Theatre” in Madera is coming down. The theatre has become an unsafe environment during the past 20 years, according to the Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service, which recently purchased the theatre and plans to eventually build its own ambulance building on the site.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1971
Area theatre-goers are reminded that tickets will be available at the door for the Old Town Players production of “You, the Jury” which starts tomorrow evening in the courtroom of the Clearfield County Courthouse. Tickets are priced at $1.50 for adults and $1 for children. The play is directed by a newcomer to the Clearfield scene, Mrs. Linda McCulloch. She brings to the Players a wealth of acting and directing experience. The murder drama is produced in cooperation with the Samuel French Co. of New York City.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1946
A fast-moving variety show Saturday night by members of the Teen-Age Center will be the second big entertainment event within a week for the Teen-Age Group of Curwensville. An old fashioned square dance Thursday night marked the beginning of an organized program of entertainment at the Center. More than 300 young people within the age limits of 13 to 19 inclusive, comprising school grades 7 through 12, had nothing but praise for Jack Lewis and his committee who supervised the Thursday evening frolic. Everyone is looking forward to more such entertaining evenings in the near future.