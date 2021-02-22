10 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 2011
Three Glendale High School students recently earned their way to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region III Band. Cassidy Noel took first chair, contra-alto clarinet; Tyler Gardner, first chair, in the baritone saxophone; and Jamie Maneval, second chair, in the first clarinet. The regional band concert will take place March 26 at Altoona Area High School.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 2001
Books-Sandwiched-In, the annual book review and luncheon held at the Shaw Public Library in Clearfield during March, will begin March 7. The program is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the library. The lunchtime book reviews held in the library conference room begin at noon with a light lunch for $3 and a book review beginning at 12:30 p.m., concluding at 12:55 p.m. The March 7 reviewer will be Pat Smith, who is reviewing an autobiography by Arthur Schlesinger.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1971
The Clearfield Area School Board talked of many things last night, including plans for the new high school building, whether to charge radio station WCPA and the Clearfield TV Cable Company for the right to broadcast or telecast sports events, and more. For the first time, it was also brought out at the 2.5 hour meeting that the new high school building projected for the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club area — plus other anticipated increases in the 1971-72 budget — will mean an increase in tax millage of up to 18 mills. The present millage is 37.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1946
The final meeting aimed at creating “Better Community Life” in Woodland and the surrounding area will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p. m., in the Methodist Church. The program will feature Randolf H. Thompson, State College, who is a representative in field service of the Pennsylvania Game and Wildlife Commission.