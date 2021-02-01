10 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 2011
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Academic Decathlon team won medals at the winter scrimmage at Moshannon Valley on Jan. 14 and took third place in the Super Quiz relay. P-O competed in the large school division. The following students earned medals: Mariah Gardner, bronze in math; Rachel Hunter, bronze in math; Stephanie McGuire, bronze in music; Diana Larson, silver in Super Quiz written, bronze in overall score and silver in art during the fall scrimmage.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 2001
Yes folks, it’s still winter, but the booking of shows for this year’s Clearfield County Fair July 30-Aug. 4 is in the active stage. The Clearfield County Fair and Park Board attended the annual Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention in Hershey last month and submitted its choices for the grandstand shows. Although the list is in the preliminary stages, Brenda Hunter, fair board member in charge of publicity, says that one thing is for sure —the traditional, crowd-pleasing parade will again march through town on Monday night, parading its way to judging at the Clearfield Driving Park.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1971
The golden anniversary of Rotary in Clearfield was celebrated last night as more than 85 members, past presidents, visiting Rotarians, and special guests gathered a the New Dimeling Hotel to celebrate the occasion. The Rotary Club of Clearfield was instituted and organized at a meeting on Dec. 20, 1920, but it wasn’t until Feb. 1, 1921, that the charter from Rotary International was formally presented.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1946
Eight citizens of Woodland will participate in a panel discussion to be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Woodland Methodist Church as the fourth meeting for creating “Better Community Life.” The discussion will be led by Mr. William Gordon, extension worker for the Department of Rural Sociology of the Pennsylvania State College giving special emphasis to the activities of the youth in the rural communities.