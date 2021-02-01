Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.