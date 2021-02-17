10 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 2011
The 2011 Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show will move to the Expo II Building at the Clearfield Driving Park, March 25-27. Show organizers say that an increase in the number of vendors this year combined with an expected rise in attendees prompted the move to the larger facility. Last year’s event drew thousands of visitors, however, this year’s attendance is expected to increase because the three-day event will coincide with Grice Gun Shop’s annual anniversary sale and events in downtown Clearfield.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 2001
Think spring, think summer, think High Country Arts and Crafts Fair. Circle July 8 on the calendar. Those are the suggestions of Howard Wise, fair coordinator and park volunteer, who says that plans are rapidly progressing for the fair that will be held, as in past years, in the serenity of S.B. Elliot State Park. The fair is in its 13th year. The park is easily accessible, located one-half mile off Interstate 80. Mr. Wise says that more than 300 contracts have been mailed for the fair, and “the number of new vendors who request to be placed on the participant list is just one indication of the growth of the fair.”
50 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1971
The public is invited to attend tomorrow’s Area School Science Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Clearfield Area High School, officials of the Kiwanis Club, sponsor of the annual event, announced today. “This is an opportunity for the public to see a demonstration of what our boys and girls are learning in the field of science, from the fourth grade through grade 12 of senior high school.” said Charles Taccone, chairman of the Kiwanis committee in charge of the Fair.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1946
S.V. McKee and E.P. Young of Westover; George Hunter, Joe Johnston and son Cameron, Dave Straw, and Arthur Johnston of Berwinsdale; Charles Mitchell and son James, and Harry Weaver, of Mahaffey; Joe Young and Charles Young of LaJose, all potato growers from Clearfield County attended the District potato growers meeting at Ebensburg Friday, Feb. 15. County Agents W.O. Mitchell and Clayton P. Hackman Jr. also attended.