10 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 2011
Life Line Pregnancy and Infant Services was the benefactor of the “Charged Winter Blast” concert held New Year’s Eve at the Clearfield Driving Park. The concert featured three praise bands, Heavenbound, Day Awaits and A Thirst. A freewill offering was taken through the crowd and $325 was collected. Life Line provides free support for pregnant women and parents of infants, and helps with maternity clothes, infant clothing up to size 2T, some baby furniture, baby food, emergency diapers and formula along with many other baby items.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 2001
Reade Volunteer Fire Company recently took delivery of a 2000 Pierce Custom Contender fire engine. The truck has a 1,000 gallon tank and a 1,250 gallons per minute pump. The new machine replaces a 1989 Grumman engine. The 2001 company officers are: Dale Wolfe, captain; Chuck Mayes, lieutenant; Scott Mayes, lieutenant; Jeff McClellan, chief; Buss Wilson, assistant chief; Bill Maruna, fire company president; and Jim Lovell, company treasurer.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1971
A motion to proceed with formation of an airport authority was passed last night by the Lawrence Township Supervisors. Following the lead of Clearfield Borough Council, which passed a similar motion two weeks ago, the township board voted to set up the authority with Clearfield and Curwensville Borough, if the latter decides to join the move. Both the Lawrence and Clearfield motions named Attorney Dan P. Arnold as authority solicitor.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1946
In the first high school Music Festival to be held since 1941, the Philipsburg High School will play host to the Central District Band Festival of the Pennsylvania School Music Association on April 4, 5, and 6. The Music Festival, with musicians of 30 high schools participating, will be under the baton of Pierre Henrotte of Ithaca College and the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Henrotte, a native of Belgium, was associated with the Metropolitan Opera as concertmaster for fifteen years before accepting his present position with Ithaca College.