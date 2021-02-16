10 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 2011
Walking in snow shoes can be challenging, but running in 50-or 100-meter races is what some local Special Olympics athletes did over the weekend at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Johnstown. Doug Hepfer won a silver medal, James Merritt won silver and Chester Gibson earned two gold medals. The weather was cold but the athletes were prepared and ready to compete after training for several weeks. Hepfer, Merritt and Gibson are longtime competitors and train year-round for many different sporting events. They and other local athletes will be attending a bowling tournament this weekend in Altoona.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 2001
When Chief Judd Zimmer began working as a full-time police officer for Clearfield in 1971, the drug stores still had soda fountains, small grocery stores dotted the downtown, and everyone in town seemed to know each other. Now the population is mobile and all the soda fountains and small grocery stores are gone, but Chief Zimmer still loves being a policeman. “It’s a great job,” said Chief Zimmer. On Feb. 1, the police department through a party to celebrate Chief Zimmer’s 30th anniversary as a full-time police officer with the department.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1971
The West Branch Area School Board last night signed releases turning over a portion of the unused junior-senior high school property for the site of the new West Branch Elementary School. Robert Lutz, president of the West Branch Boosters Club, presented the board with a check for $1,400 representing a two-year payment toward the school’s indebtedness for the football program. The money was received from concession receipts.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Fullerton and young son, Lee, have returned to their home in Lock Haven after visiting at the home of Mrs. Fullerton’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alton C. Davis, at West Locust Street.