10 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 2011
The Knight Foundation has awarded a $350,000 grant to the Centre County and Schlow libraries, it was announced at yesterday’s Centre County Commissioners’ meeting. The grant will help bring high-speed Internet to each of the county’s libraries, including Philipsburg’s Holt Memorial Library, along with enhanced Wi-Fi at each location, however, it was noted that could be an issue for the Philipsburg area as fiber optic lines are not available yet.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 2001
From its beginning as a 14-bed facility with a staff of four physicians, Clearfield Hospital has evolved into what today is a state-of-the-art, 92-bed place of care with a staff of 80 physicians whose expertise covers every aspect of medicine. Clearfield Hospital, true to its logo, “Heart of the Valley,” will celebrate its 100th birthday on Sunday, and its ongoing strength and the prestige it enjoys in the community today is a tribute to its founder, Dr. Samuel J. Waterworth. Dr. Waterworth recognized the need for a community hospital, acted upon it, and, joining him in a leap of faith to provide medical care for the community, were Dr. H.G. Purnell of Ansonville, Dr. J.A. Murray of Clearfield and Dr. W.C. Park of New Millport.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1971
A 22-year-old school teacher was appointed to fill the vacancy on Curwensviile Borough Council last night. David McNaul, believed to be the youngest person ever to hold an elective borough office here, fills the unexpired term of D. Earle Strickland, a Second Ward Republican who resigned recently. Mr. McNaul was elected in a secret ballot, 3-2, over the only other nominee, Robert Sandri. Mr. Sandri’s name was placed in nomination by Councilman Curtis Richards. Mr. McNaul had written a letter of application and was formally nominated by Councilman Harry Fye.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Dudley Fullerton, former residents of Clearfield who are now residing in Mill Hall, were weekend visitors at the home of their daughter, Mrs. Charles Howell Jr., on Elk Avenue.