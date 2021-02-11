10 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 2011
Listen to an evening of music on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Glendale High School auditorium as The Grier School orchestra and choir, along with Glendale’s middle and high school choirs, will be putting on a concert to help benefit the Glendale Music Department’s piano project. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for students, with all proceeds going to the piano project to purchase a $45,000 Yamaha grand piano.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 2001
It’s coyote time again. The 10th annual Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association Coyote Hunt will kick off next weekend, with hunters from all over the state coming to take part in the event. This year’s event will be statewide. Last year, hunters were limited to Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Elk counties — which forced participants to spend their time locally.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1971
A new dusting of snow, coming on the heels of a brutal weekend storm, added to already hazardous driving conditions today in the Clearfield County/Moshannon Valley area. Forecasters predicted a warming trend, however, and said that much of the heavy snow could be melted away by Wednesday. Eight inches of new snow fell Saturday and were whipped by 35 mile-an-hour winds into mountainous drifts.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1946
A banquet at the Chester Hill Town Hall Monday evening was in celebration of the 23rd birthday anniversary of the Chester Hill Mother’s Club, the oldest parent-teacher organization in Pennsylvania. Speakers for the evening were Rev. Harry McGowan, pastor of the Philipsburg Church of Christ; Jasper Fritz, principal of the Osceola Mills high school and D.A. Yingling, superintendent of the Clearfield County schools.