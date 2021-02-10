10 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 2001
The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will feature an evening of music Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. as CAST welcomes Wild Pitch, a Barbershop Harmony Society quartet, and Q’nique, a Sweet Adelines International Barbershop quartet, both from the State College area. Well known in State College and Altoona, as well as surrounding counties, the two quartets have performed at many venues throughout the area including theaters, banquets, community events, schools, nursing homes and churches.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 2001
Swimming season might be a few months away, but the Clearfield Swimming Pool Association is looking to the community to donate for the improvement of the facility. The association hopes to raise $125,000 during its fund drive, and members are already out in the community looking for donations. The fund drive will end on July 31, and renovations to the pool may be done as early as the fall so they do not interrupt the swimming season.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1971
The Clearfield County Commissioners yesterday initiated a movement which they hope will result in the Commonwealth sharing with the counties revenue obtained through a state income tax. In a resolution unanimously adopted at their meeting yesterday afternoon, the commissioners asked that if a state income tax is enacted, at least one percent of it be returned to the counties to conduct county business. Copies of the resolution are being sent to the legislative committee of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Commissioners and to area legislators.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1946
The idea of a community building is up for debate in various circles here in Houtzdale and a meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday evening in the Firemen’s Hall for the purposes of discussing the project further. A committee of community citizens and representatives of the various civic clubs will be present.