10 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 2011
Clearfield Borough Council is seeking a grant to install new decorative streetlights in the downtown. At last night’s committee meetings, council’s Planning and Community Development Committee approved applying for a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for $160,000 to install 45 decorative streetlights. The streetlights would be placed along Market Street between Front Street and Third Street, and on South Second Street between Cherry and East Locust streets.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 2001
“Have a Heart” is the theme the Irvona Post Office will be utilizing on Wednesday. The post office will celebrate Valentine’s Day for young and old alike. There will be a coloring contest for children 12 and under. Forms can be obtained at the post office. Entry deadline is Feb. 13. There will be drawings for the coloring contest winners and an adult drawing. Drawings will be held at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be available all day.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1971
The eighth grade English classes at Clearfield Junior High have made the fight against pollution of the environment a class project. In their attempt to call attention to the problem as it exists in the Clearfield area, they are also vying for a cash award in a contest sponsored by the Rutgers College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and an Air Pollution Teacher award for their instructor, Edwin L. Hutcheson.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1946
As a part of the itinerary of Boy Scout Week which opened Feb. 8, Clearfield Scouts will entertain their dads and guests in the second annual Father and Son banquet at the Trinity Methodist Parish House Tuesday evening. According to W.C. Gleason, assistant executive of the Bucktail Council, Rev. Tolbert D. Hewlett of the Clearfield Presbyterian Church will deliver the address at the banquet. In addition to Clearfield troops and Cub Pack, all troops in the Clearfield District will be represented at the affair, Gleason said.