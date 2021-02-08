10 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 2011
Three Grandstand acts have been announced for the 151st Clearfield County Fair — Trace Adkins, Kellie Pickier and Big Time Rush. Trace Adkins and Kellie Pickier are to perform on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Big Time Rush on Friday, Aug. 5.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 2001
Hope Fire Co. of Philipsburg will hold its annual banquet March 3 at the company recreation center. The evening’s events will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and speaker and awards presentation beginning at 8 p.m. The special guest will be state Fire Commissioner Ed Mann.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1971
Moshannon District Boy Scout leaders were honored here last night during the district’s annual leader recognition day dinner marking the 61st anniversary of the founding of the Boy Scouts of America. John W. Miller, veteran Bell Telephone Company employee and Boy Scout leader, was presented with the Silver Beaver award, the Bucktail Council’s highest recognition for distinguished service to boyhood.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1946
The first meeting of the Home Furnishing Course offered on the Home Economics Extension Department of the Pennsylvania State College in conjunction with the Clearfield School District evening school, will be held on Monday evening, Feb. 11 from 7:30 until 9:30 in rooms 27-34 of the Senior High School building.