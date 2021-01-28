10 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 2011
The Lawrence Township Wolf Run Industrial Park Authority approved its 2011 budget and reorganized at its meeting yesterday morning. The authority’s total spending for 2011 is projected to be $46,880, $38,200 of which is for payroll, $3,800 for professional fees, $3,500 for insurance, $1,200 for office expenses and $180 for advertising.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 2001
The Clearfield-Philipsburg Area Unit, American Cancer Society, is planning a tea for all volunteers taking orders for daffodils at their local congregations. On Tuesday at 2 p.m., volunteers from the area are invited to attend a tea and learn more about the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days program to be held March 19-25. The tea will be held at the home of Cathie Hughes, county Daffodil Days chairman, in Clearfield.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1971
The students of Curwensville Area High School, who recently said goodbye to their first exchange student, Monica Andrade, are now eagerly welcoming a replacement. He is Iain Douglas McMillan who hails from the village of Hillcrest, a residential section of Durban, in the province of Natal. Natal is one of the four provinces of The Republic of South Africa.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1946
In celebration of the eighth birthday of Barbara Kramer, a party was held at her home on Schofield Street with 15 of her friends gathering to honor the little girl and wish her many more happy birthdays. Those present at the party included: Jo Anne Kephart, Betty Boyce, Margaret Ann Caldwell, Shirley Greslick, Nancy Perilla, Edith Wright, Ann Diehl, Helen Diehl, Rebecca Tubbs, Helen Conway, Judy Thompson, Jo Ellen Thompson, Alice Post, Nancy Spencer and Elaine Fisher.