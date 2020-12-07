10 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 2010
The 2011 Travel Planner, Backwoods, Backroads, Backwaters of Clearfield County, has arrived and was shown at yesterday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting. Director Holly Komonczi pointed out the welcome page where the proclamation is listed that designates it by the commissioners as “The Official Clearfield County Travel Planner.” Distribution will begin immediately.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 2000
Clearfield County has been chosen to receive $67,502 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, U.S.A., National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., and the United Way of America, which will provide the administrative staff and function as a fiscal agent.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1970
Losses of 1,216 residents at Clearfield. 1,817 in Lawrence Township and 829 at DuBois accounted for almost half of the decrease in Clearfield County’s population between 1960 and 1970. according to preliminary figures of the U.S. Census Bureau. The preliminary count shows the county lost 8,345 people, going from 81,534 a decade ago to 73,189 this year. Clearfield Borough, the Bureau claims, now has 8,054 residents compared with 9.270 just 10 years ago. Lawrence Township dropped from 7,829 to 6,012.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1945
With plans completed for the first convention of the Pennsylvania State Grange Association to be held in Clearfield since 1912, those in charge of arrangements announced today a program filled with interest to every delegate planning to attend. Highlights of the three-day conference will include addresses by Governor Edward Martin, National Master Albert S. Goss of Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Miles Horst.