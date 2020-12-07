10 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners decided to give Clearfield County residents a break and voted to cut real estate taxes by 2.5 mills or 12 percent at its meeting yesterday. The commissioners unanimously approved the county’s tentative 2011 budget that cuts real estate taxes from 21 mills to 18.5 mills. Commissioner John Sobel said county real estate taxes haven’t been this low since 2004 when they were set at 17 mills.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 2000
The work continues and is on a slightly accelerated schedule at the Clearfield County Technology Park. The next step is the demolition, remediation and removal of 13 major structures at the park. The bids for the project will be opened Dec. 18. “We’re probably looking at $1 million for the (demolition-remediation) project,” said Tom Stojek, Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority director. The renovations of the former Harbison Walker complex are in their third year, and Mr. Stojek said so far there have not been too many unanticipated surprises or major roadblocks. He said the IDA hopes to attract start-up or existing manufacturing businesses to the CCTP.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1970
Philipsburg Borough Council last night adopted a $175,883.09 general fund budget for 1971 and a highway aid budget totaling $12,474.67. Resolutions were adopted maintaining tax levies at their current level: 10 mills on real estate, 1 percent on real estate transfers, and $10 per capita. The borough also received half of the 1 percent wage tax collected by the school district.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1945
Pans underway for the relocation of the St. John’s Baptist Church of East End, are near completion, according to announcement of the buildings fund committee of the church. A building fund goal of $2,500 has been reached. The plan is to use this money for the rebuilding of the church on Dorey Street, next to the Baptist parsonage.