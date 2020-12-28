10 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 2010
Curwensville Home For the Holidays Marion Manor Christmas coloring contest winners are Ron Zortman, first-place winner; Elva Russell, second place; and Agnes Morrison, third place. During the Curwensville Home For the Holidays event in November, the pictures were displayed throughout the Curwensville businesses. A penny a vote determined the winners. All proceeds benefited the Curwensville Lighting Fund.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 2000
While we all wind down the clock on the Year 2000, things are gearing up in Philipsburg for First Night, the community holiday celebration that will kick off the New Millennium the right way starting this afternoon. Organizer Mel Curtis announced several additions to the weekend program yesterday, including a midnight fireworks show tomorrow at the Powerhouse Grounds.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1970
Brownies of Troop 433, led by Mrs. Elizabeth Linberg, presented the program at the December meeting of the Morris Township PTA. The Brownies gave a puppet show depicting the story of Christmas. The puppets, garbed to represent the first Christmas, were made by Mrs. Linberg, who also wrote the script for the show. An “angel choir” sang several Christmas songs. The girls in the choir were dressed in angel costumes made by the leader and several of the mothers. Troop helpers Mrs. Gail Francisko and Mrs. Marlene Diviney served as narrator and pianist respectively.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1945
Miss Gloria Verrelli and Julia Facetti have returned to Philadelphia after spending Christmas with their parents in Curwensville. They are nurses in Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.