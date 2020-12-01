10 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 2010
The West Branch School Board held their annual reorganization last night, and board members and positions will be remaining the same for 2011. Joe Kovalcin will continue as board president, while Larry Allen remains vice president. There were no new members added to the school board for 2011. Current members include Kovalcin, Allen, Tim Kephart, Robert Seprish, Don Yontosh, Gary Miller, Mel Smeal, Gerald Coble and Jennifer Kerlin.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 2000
The annual senior citizen’s dinner is set for Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at the Houtzdale Firehall, Houtzdale. The dinner is sponsored by the Moshannon Valley Rotary Club of Houtzdale. All seniors 80 years old and older are invited to the dinner and program, which has been a tradition for more than 30 years.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1970
William W. Strange of Morrisdale today received notification from Governor Raymond P. Shafer that he has been appointed to the board of trustees of the Philipsburg State General Hospital. The appointment was made Dec. 1. Mr. Strange will succeed Fred B. Hughes, a former Clearfield resident who now lives in Florida.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1945
Reginald Turner of South Fourth Street, Clearfield, had as his dinner guests on Sunday, Pfc. Wesley B. Davis, who is now on 24-day furlough from Salt Lake City, Utah and Seaman Second Class Charles Zehner of Massachusetts, who is attending N.R.O.T.C. at Pennsylvania State College.