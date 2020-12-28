10 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners are hoping to keep Clearfield County from having two area codes. “It sends the wrong message,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “We should all be one area code.” The commissioners are opposed to the plan approved by Public Utilities Commission on Dec. 16 to create a new area code — 582 — for northwestern Pennsylvania and place the DuBois-Falls Creek area within it. The commissioners said feedback from the public is overwhelmingly against switching the DuBois, Sandy Township and Falls Creek areas to the new area code, and Sobel said they are upset that the decision came down with no input from the local community.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 2000
A Christmas party was held recently for local children and their families at the Ramey fire hall. Santa was present, lunch was served, and children received prizes. The winner of the wreath raffle was Dolores Harchak. Ramey Fire Co. Auxiliary and Ramey Borough Council sponsored the events.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1970
The Quehanna Lions Club at Karthaus held its final judging of the Christmas lighting contest last night and has announced the following winners: Richard Conaway, Keewaydin, first; Melvin Hugney, Frenchville, second; L.H. Smith, LeContes Mills, third. Honorable mention awards were given to: Merle Rougeux, Karthaus, first; Carl Renauld, Keewaydin, second; and Don Stiner, LeContes Mills, third.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1945
Shortly after the opening of the new year, Clearfield High School’s winter sports schedule will resume activity, according to basketball and wrestling schedules previously announced. Cy Boggs, former Bison grid coach who is now serving as Director of Athletics for the Clearfield School District, states that Coach Art Weiss’ noted wrestlers will open the new season here against Boswell High on Jan. 5. The initial sports event of 1946 will get underway when the Bison cagers trip to Punxsutawney to engage in their first league game.