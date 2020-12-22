10 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 2010
Just in time for the holidays, 11 Philipsburg-Osceola Area Junior High School students in Cory Wood’s eighth-grade manufacturing class gave a special delivery to the elementary schools on Dec. 23 — 16 handmade easels for classrooms. The students didn’t just assemble the easels from someone else’s design. The students looked at a similar model, then came up with their own new-and-improved design. The student-made easels are stronger, taller and lighter than the ones the teachers could have ordered –and at a much lower price.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 2000
Riverview Bible Church of Clearfield will hold a New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service on Sunday from 9 p.m. to midnight. The church is located at 1107 Riverview Rd. Gospel singing, a video presentation, Bible preaching, prayer and the Lord’s Supper will all be a part of the service. Refreshments will be served.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1970
The Martha Washington Lodge held its Christmas party Dec. 15 in the Sons of Italy Lodge and for outstanding service throughout the year presented gifts to Rose Marrara, venerable; Elizabeth Morrison, financial secretary; and Sally Salvatore, treasurer. Gifts were sent to hospitalized members. Members exchanged gifts. Tables were decorated in a holiday theme by Genevieve Sorbera, Mary Catalano, Mary Guithridge, Angie Toto, Reba Mollica and Josephine Natoli.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1945
Rural singers of Clearfield County will have a chance to be a part of a 200-voice choral feature of the upcoming program for the State Farm Show meeting on Jan. 22. County agent W.O. Mitchell announced he is looking for volunteers to have Clearfield County well represented in the first such chorus ever attempted in Pennsylvania.