10 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 2010
The Old Town Sportsmen’s Club announces the winner of its inaugural two-person hunt raffle. Barry Gormont Jr. of Drifting recently won a trophy whitetail deer hunt with Ohio Trophy Buck Outfitters in Coshocton, Ohio. The trip will include meals, lodging and license. Gormont has chosen his father as the second hunter on the trip. The hunt will take place Jan. 8-11 during the Ohio muzzleloader season. The club thanks all who purchased tickets and supported the club this year.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 2000
Philipsburg is preparing to celebrate the New Year again, once again ringing in the holiday with First Night. The First Night program is a celebration of the season with a commitment to alcohol-free festivities. Philipsburg is one of a select few communities in the country with an official First Night program. This year’s events kick off with the “Share the Light” candle lighting in South Park Saturday. Candles for the event are available for $2 at the Philipsburg Borough Building, Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation/Main Street Manager’s office on Front Street, Transfer Express and other locations.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 1970
A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door for tonight’s Knights of Columbus Christmas Ball, it was announced by K of C Grand Knight Vincent Sturniolo. The annual Christmas week affair, which is being held in the St. Francis School gymnasium at 9:30 p.m., features the music of Gene Bottcheicher and his seven piece orchestra of Altoona and a free buffet lunch. Tickets are priced at $7 per couple. All proceeds from the dance go to the St. Francis basketball team.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 1945
Miss Grace V. Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl E. Smith of W First Street, Clearfield, leaves Jan. 10 on the liner Gripsholm for a two months tour of duty to foreign countries as a representative of the State Department.