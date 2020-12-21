10 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 2010
The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center practical nursing students implemented a community service project by collecting hats and gloves for donation to victims of domestic violence. The students set up an artificial Christmas tree in the school lobby on Nov. 3 and placed announcements and posters throughout the school asking for donations of hats and gloves to be hung on the tree. Items that were collected were delivered by the students to Crossroads at Community Action in Clearfield yesterday.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 2000
For the fourth year in a row, the Clearfield community and beyond will be welcomed at the Presbyterian Church for a community Christmas day dinner. Organizers said plans are going smoothly and they appreciate the support they have received for the event. Last year, about 250 meals were served.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1970
Edward B. Reighard, Clearfield County assistant superintendent of schools, was elected executive director of the newly-organized Intermediate Unit No. 10, which includes Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties here last night.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1945
If you felt colder yesterday than you have any day this winter it was the weather affecting you and not advance symptoms of influenza or a heavy cold, According to official thermometers at the Pennsylvania Electric Company gas house, the low for the season was hit this morning at 6 a.m. when the mercury hit eight below zero — the first sub-zero temperature reported this winter.