10 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 2010
The Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library hosted a special event for all participants of its fall story sessions. On Dec. 13, Santa Claus took a break from duties at the North Pole to visit with the children, delivering gifts and listening to wish lists while at the library. The participating children and their families also recognized the fall story session theme, “A Season of Giving,” by donating toys to the Clearfield County Toys for Tots and more than 50 items to the Clearfield Ministerium Food Pantry.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 2000
Curwensville Business and Professional Women’s Club members discussed the recently completed Yoplait Yogurt Lid Campaign conducted by members. Jami Hollenbaugh, member, said BPW members collected lids at several locations in town and donated the funds received for each lid collected to breast cancer research.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1970
Important steps towards realization of a new Clearfield Area Senior High School building at the December meeting of the school district’s board in the high school cafeteria last night. The board heard a report from Superintendent Elwood L. Rohrabaugh that the building site adjoining the Bailey Settlement road has been approved by the Department of Education at Harrisburg along with a room schedule and education specifications.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1945
Two Clearfield County 4-H club workers who have been honored for their services extending back for a quarter of a century, find their experiences coincide on at least two points: Neither can recall definitely when 4-H club work was started in the county. Both agree that one of the big benefits accruing from 4-H club activities is the immediate application to the home and farm program the things which the boys and girls learn. The two veterans are Stewart Straw of near Berwinsdale and J. Walter Hamer of West Decatur. They were recently honored by the Clearfield Kiwanis Club, which presented them service awards for their 25 years of leadership among the boys and girls of the county.